Survey shows Texas wants Mavs' Doncic named NBA MVP

But does San Antonio want to see the Mavericks player win the award?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will visit the New Orleans Pelicans for their Play-In matchup but it is also that time of the NBA season when postseason awards will be given out.

From the Rookie of the Year to the Coach of the Year Award, many will be awarded for their efforts this season and it seems Texas has one name in mind for the 2022 NBA MVP.

According to a survey by BetOnline.ag, Texas is picking Mavericks' Luka Doncic for the honor.

America is split on who should be crowned MVP of the 2022-23 NBA regular season, according to a recent Twitter survey.



An analysis was completed by our staff using over 250,000 geotagged Tweets to determine which MVP candidate each of the 50 states was supporting. pic.twitter.com/8NwF52x36d — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) April 11, 2022

This is not too surprising considering Dallas is the better NBA team in Texas record-wise and with the Spurs and Rockets in a rebuild and without a player at the star-level of Doncic.

However, Doncic will be facing stiff competition with Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic (the likely winner) all in the running for the individual award.

Despite not having someone in the NBA MVP race, expect Spurs guard Dejounte Murray to receive some votes for the Most Improved Player Award, Defensive Player of the Year (led the league in steals at 2.0 per game), and All-NBA Defensive Team votes.

Texas may be looking at Doncic to win but you have to wonder what the results were specifically in San Antonio.

In addition, BetOnline.ag has the Pelicans favored at -5.5 in the Play-In game against San Antonio.

BetOnline also pegs the Spurs at 10-1 odds to advance as the No. 8 seed in the West and is giving them 1-25 odds to miss the playoffs.