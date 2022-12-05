Suns 133, Spurs 95: What they said after the game

The Spurs losing streak is now at 11 games in a row.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Phoenix Suns, 133-95, at home.

Keldon Johnson had 27 points and five rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 14 points. Tre Jones finished with 10 points and three assists while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 12 points.

Gregg Popovich did not coach and Brett Brown filled in as head coach.

The Spurs are currently on an 11-game losing skid and are now 6-18 on the season. They will next face the Houston Rockets Thursday night in San Antonio.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Brett Brown

“I thought that in the second period we came out and were competitive. In that period in general, we had a hard time getting stops. Mostly, their ability to get inside the paint. We rotate, and they get drop-off pass, after drop-off pass, after drop-off pass to their big guys," Brown said. "But, when you go backward and look at what happened. When you get beat on the first line of our defense, we had to rotate, and we didn’t have the second piece of the puzzle of one more rotation.”

Keldon Johnson

"It’s been like that the past few games, where we hold our own. It’s usually in the third quarter, but tonight it was in the second quarter. We started off good though," said Johnson. "Then went through a little stretch where they made some runs, and we couldn’t really recover and got out of hand. We just have to keep fighting. No one is going to feel sorry for us, hold our hand, or baby us. This is the NBA."

SUNS

Monty Williams

"When you see the ball movement, the player movement, it’s impressive. I thought it gave us a lot of energy tonight. When you play in point-five and you move the ball around like that, it’s fun basketball, but I express to the guys it’s not always going to be that way," said Williams. "But when the opportunity arises, you have to take advantage of it because those are the kinds of games that build confidence, build connection."

Devin Booker