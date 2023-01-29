Suns 128, Spurs 118: What they said after the game

The Spurs took the Suns to overtime but it was not enough to get a win.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost in overtime versus the Phoenix Suns, 128-118. at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is now on a five-game losing skid.

Keldon Johnson had 34 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added a career-high 30 points. Stanley Johnson finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 14 points in the loss.

San Antonio was without Romeo Langford, and Josh Richardson due to injuries.

The Suns scored 18 points in the overtime session.

The Spurs are now 14-36 on the season, and will next face the Washington Wizards Monday night at the AT&T Center.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"I'm really proud of them. A great effort against a good basketball team," Popovich said. "A lot of guys played. A lot of guys participated. Physically they played hard and did everything they can do. A couple of guys [Suns] Chris [Paul} and Mikael [Bridges] took over during the overtime. Made shots. Keldon tried to keep us in it but those guys took over in the overtime. Tough way to lose but I'm really proud of what they did."

Sochan

“That was definitely the loudest they’ve [Spurs fans] been this season, for sure. It was crazy. It was so loud. You couldn’t really hear anything on the court at times. It’s just exciting and that’s just love; for real. It was a lot of fun.”

Johnson

“We don't just want to just win one. We want to win a lot. You know what I mean? I was a winner growing up. I won. Tre [Jones] was a winner. We were all pretty much winners, so we came up here to win. We go at each and every game wanting to win," Johnson said. "We just don’t want to win one and lose five in a row. We want to get a win streak going. We want to win. That’s what kind of breakthrough we’re looking for, but obviously, we’re young. And that’s not an excuse for us losing. We make little mistakes and do it to ourselves."

SUNS

Monty Williams