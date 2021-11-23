Suns 115, Spurs 111: What they said after the game

Spurs drop their fifth-straight game.

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) Devin Booker had 23 points, Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns won their 13th straight, beating the San Antonio Spurs 115-111 on Monday night.

Cameron Payne added 20 points off the bench for Phoenix, which had six players finish in double figures. Phoenix finished with 25 assists and went 45 for 87 from the field.

San Antonio point guard Dejounte Murray had 18 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds for his seventh career triple-double. But the Spurs have now lost five straight and eight of 10 for their second-worst start in franchise history.

The Spurs (4-12) will next play the Hawks on Nov. 24.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Suns.

SPURS

"Make shots. I mean we do work on it but it's translating it to the game. Shooting with confidence. We second guess whether it's somebody driving and kicking or it's wide open. We just got to do what we work on every day," Dejounte Murray.

"Good effort. I thought we did a good job. We're making a lot of youthful mistakes but as far as competing and executing I was proud of them. They did a good job," Gregg Popovich.

"I think today was a positive compared to the past couple of games. We just got to build off it, learn, and grow from it. We got to figure out a way to play 48 straight minutes," Derrick White.

SUNS

"Them dudes [Spurs] play hard. No matter what the score is to them. They play with something on their back regardless of that score. They could have been down by 20 and they still would have played the same way," Deandre Ayton.