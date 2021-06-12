Suns 108, Spurs 104: What they said after the game

The Spurs' four-game winning streak comes to an end.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs saw their four-game winning streak come to an end Monday night against the Suns losing 108-104 on the road.

Derrick White scored 12 points, Dejounte Murray had 17 points and 14 assists for San Antonio and Doug McDermott poured in 14 points.

The Spurs (8-14) will next play the Knicks on Dec. 7.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Suns.

SPURS

“Overall, I think everybody did everything they could to try to win the basketball game. 1-10 in the second quarter from the three didn't help but we learned stuff. We got better tonight, " Gregg Popovich.

"There were plays that didn't go our way defensively. A couple of stops that we almost had. It just didn't end up going our way. That happens in the game of basketball," Josh Primo.

"Sometimes shots aren't going to fall. We still fought. We still made it a game. We had a chance to win against one of the best teams in the league. Unfortunately, we lost but I think we'll learn a lot from this one," McDermott.

SUNS