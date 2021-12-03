Study shows Spurs fans are among the least stressed fanbases in the NBA

Spurs fans are calm and cool.

SAN ANTONIO — With the Dynasty Era well behind the franchise and a rebuild set to begin for the 2021-22 season, you’d think the San Antonio Spurs’ loyal fanbase would be stressed about the state of the team.

Actually, they aren’t.

According to a study from BetUS, Spurs fans rank No. 29 out of 30 NBA teams when it comes to their stress levels.

In fact, 82% of Spurs fans are completely relaxed about the Silver and Black.

This isn’t too surprising.

San Antonio is in rebuild mode and there isn’t pressure on the team to win a title in the immediacy.

The Spurs are going to take their time to develop the next generation of players and continue to do their due diligence at how to improve the team.

Spurs fans understand this is a transition period for the franchise and are watching what the team will do to get back to the top of the NBA.

What do you say Spurs fans? Are you stressed out as the new season inches closer?