Study reveals Spurs have plenty of fake Twitter followers

According to a study, the Spurs Twitter follower count allegedly have over a million fake followers.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have millions of followers on their official Twitter page. Currently, it is at over 3.5 million but a good chunk of those followers are allegedly fake.

According to a study by Gambling.com, nearly 1.4 million (41.6 percent) of Spurs' Twitter followers aren't real people. In actuality, the "followers" are spam bots or inactive users.

The site used the tool named SparkToro which revealed how many fake followers the Silver and Black, and other teams throughout the NBA, have on the social media app.

And here are the results:

The study also revealed the Spurs have the sixth-highest fake followers across NBA team Twitter accounts.

As for the bots and fake accounts across the Twitter platform, the new owner, Elon Musk, said that spam bots amount to at least 20 percent of Twitter’s total.

It will be interesting if Musk and Twitter delete fake accounts and how that'll impact the Spurs and just about everyone else's Twitter account moving forward.