Go Spurs Go | Student at North Texas high school decorates parking space with classic Spurs logo

SAN ANTONIO — One Texas high school student is showing his Spurs spirit all the way up in north Texas!

Painting individual parking spaces is a tradition that some high schools in Texas allow students to do. This year, a student at Rockwall High School in Rockwall, Texas, Elijah Tomasino, painted his space with the classic Spurs logo with Fiesta colors.

His family says students there purchase a parking space for the year and then are allowed to personalize it with artwork. Eli's space includes the iconic pink, green and orange colors the team used before switching to the modern Silver and Black logo.

Take a look at his beautiful parking space below:

And from all of us at KENS 5, thank you for showing your San Antonio Spurs pride!

