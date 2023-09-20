'Our fans are everything to us' | Spurs' Zach Collins helps cut the ribbon for renovations at Antioch Sports Complex

Collins discusses the importance of community outreach and the upcoming Spurs season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have always put the community first throughout their franchise's history.

And Tuesday night at the Antioch Sports Complex & Community Center on San Antonio's east side was a perfect example of the Spurs' community spirit.

Zach Collins, along with Spurs' RC Buford and the Coyote, took time during the offseason to take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of Antioch Sports Complex & Community Center's unveiling of their newly renovated facility.

The renovations include fitness equipment, air conditioning, vinyl flooring repairs, new audiovisual systems, and shot clocks.

The renovations were made through Spurs Give and Frost’s Operation Renovation Grant of $100,000 and the crowd on hand showed their appreciation throughout the evening.

After the ribbon-cutting, Collins helped continue the celebration and joined the athletes from McCauley Christian Academy in a volleyball game where he served as the referee much to the delight of all in attendance. He also signed his autograph and took photos with fans.

At the event, we caught up with the Spurs big man to get his thoughts on the event, why giving back to San Antonio is important to him, and more.

Jeff: What did this mean for you to be a part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony?

Zach: It's great. Just being a part of the community, seeing what's going on in the community, and meeting new people all the time. It's great. The Spurs do a great job of getting us involved, so anytime we can get out here and be a part of stuff like this is great.

Jeff: Is this what really sets this franchise as far as being one of the premier teams in the league for community outreach?

Zach: For sure! It's definitely one of our priorities. We worry about basketball and worry about our lives, but at the end of the day, it's a community.

Our fans are everything to us, so anytime we can give back to them and just help them be a part of our story as well. It's amazing.

Jeff: Can you recall a time when you were growing up and attended an event like this and saw some of your sports idols reaching out to the community?

Zach: Yeah, it's great. It's always fun to see people you watch on TV in person. Definitely humanizes them a little bit and it makes you realize maybe you can be there one day.

Jeff: Are you ready for the new season?

Zach: Yeah, definitely excited.

Jeff: How are you feeling physically?

Zach: I feel great! One hundred percent healthy. I worked really hard this summer to get my body right. To get it ready for a long season, as you know. So I feel great.

The start of Spurs training camp is just weeks away and Collins is eager to get it going.