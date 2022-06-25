Spurs' Zach Collins contract is fully guaranteed for the upcoming season

Collins averaged 7.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins will be back next season.

According to a tweet by Spotrac's Kevin Smith, the Spurs have fully guaranteed Collins' deal for the 2022-23 season at $7.35 million.

After missing nearly two seasons but to a leg injury, Collins made his NBA return and averaged 7.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 17.9 minutes per game last season for San Antonio through 28 games played.

Next season will be a measuring stick as to how far he's come back from his injury.

He was able to play a few games with the G League's Austin Spurs before returning to the NBA last season and all signs point to his full recovery at the end of the San Antonio 2021-22 season.

"That's the kind of guy you want to play with," said Austin Spurs coach Kenny Trevino. "That's what you want on your team."