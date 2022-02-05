Spurs workout Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe

Let the start of Spurs offseason NBA Draft prospect workouts begin.

SAN ANTONIO — With the San Antonio Spurs offseason in full swing, so begins the team getting ready for the 2022 NBA Draft.

With the team owning three first-round picks, this allows for flexibility and an exciting time for the franchise.

And ahead of the NBA Draft, so begins the first of many players the Spurs will evaluate to help in their search for the next player to wear Silver and Black.

Recently, the Spurs worked out Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe.

With Georgia Tech, he was named to the third-team All-ACC honors this past season and ended his college career 12th on Tech’s all-time scoring list.

The 6-5, 197-pound guard averaged 14.6 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, and shot 45-percent from the field and 39-percent from the three-point line.

Most scouting reports describe Devoe as a skilled guard who can score in bunches, put up points in a hurry, a playmaker, rebounder, a good shooter and is projected to be a second round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

He is also described as a player who struggles to score in traffic and puts up questionable shots.

He also was a college teammate of Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado.

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery will be on May 17 and the NBA Draft will be on June 23 in Brooklyn, NY.