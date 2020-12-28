Spurs will not welcome back fans Jan. 1 as planned due to high number of COVID cases

"We will continue to work tirelessly to do everything in our control to allow us to open our doors to our fans in a safe and timely manner."

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced Monday that the organization has decided to continue playing without fans at the AT&T Center.

This comes after the previous announcement made Dec. 4 where fans would be welcome back in limited capacity on January 1.

"While we are confident in the plans and protocols we have in place, we are uncomfortable hosting fans at this moment as the COVID-19 numbers and data in our community continue to trend in the wrong direction," said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford.

On Sunday night, Bexar County reported 283 new cases long with a backlog of 999, bringing the total number of cases to 112,218. Two new deaths were reported along with a backlog of 29, raising the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,510.

SS&E says they remain in daily contact with a wide range of local, regional and national officials, as well as public health experts, to ensure a safe environment when Silver & Black fans return to the AT&T Center.

"It's impossible to explain how much we miss seeing and hearing our fans," said Buford. "We will continue to work tirelessly to do everything in our control to allow us to open our doors to our fans in a safe and timely manner."

