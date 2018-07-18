For good reason, Kawhi Leonard’s trade to the Toronto Raptors grabbed headlines Wednesday morning, but there is another Spurs player who will head north of the border with Leonard.

Guard Danny Green is part of the deal that’s sending Leonard to Toronto for All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, 7-foot center Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick.

His inclusion in the blockbuster trade deal was a surprise to many Spurs fans.

Green could have opted out of the final year of his contract this month and become a free agent, but he decided to stay with the Silver and Black for at least one more season. The $10 million salary he’ll draw this season is part of the four-year, $40 million deal he signed with San Antonio in the summer of 2015.

A shooting guard, Green became expendable when the Spurs made the trade for DeRozan, a four-time All-Star who averaged 23.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists last season.

SAN ANTONIO....Can't express the LOVE I have for you, the city, the fans & the organization. I want to thank you all for allowing me to be a part of something AMAZING for so many years. I… https://t.co/NO8ZixmjJJ — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) July 18, 2018

Late Wednesday morning, Green expressed his appreciation to San Antonio fans on social media.

"SAN ANTONIO....Can't express the LOVE I have for you, the city, the fans & the organization. I want to thank you all for allowing me to be a part of something AMAZING for so many years. I have many great memories that I will take with me. Through the ups and downs you’ve always made me feel SPECIAL."

He also expressed thanks to Gregg Popovich, R.C. Buford and the team.

"I want to personally thank Pop and RC for being the first to believe in me and give me the opportunity. Thank you to my TEAMMATES for always encouraging me and being there for me (going to miss you guys the most)..so many battles."

Green was a starter on the 2013-14 team that won the Spurs’ last NBA championship. One of San Antonio’s top defenders, Green made the second unit of the NBA’s All-Defensive Team after the 2016-17 season. He averaged 1.04 steals and 0.85 blocks to go along with 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.6 minutes while shooting .379 (118-311) from beyond the arc.

Green and Leonard, a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, will give Toronto one of the best defensive tandems in the NBA.

Green, who turned 31 last month, has played nine seasons in the NBA. He was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 46th overall pick of the NBA draft in 2009.

A North Carolina alum, Green initially signed with the Spurs in November 2010 after getting waived by the Cavs a month earlier. The Silver and Black released him six days after he joined the team, but re-signed him in March 2011.

Green started 38 of 66 games during the 2011-12 season, and became a full-time starter the next season. One of the best 3-and-D players in the league when his shot from beyond the arc is falling, Green averaged 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 70 games last season. His career stats over 540 games are remarkable similar: 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

