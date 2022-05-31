Report: Spurs will face Heat in Mexico City for regular-season game

The Spurs will reportedly be the home team against the Heat in the Mexico City game.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will be playing four home games away from the AT&T Center next season, and one will be in Mexico City.

And according to a report from the Mexican site Record, that game will be against Miami at Mexico City Arena on December 17. The Spurs will reportedly be the designated as the home team.

The last time the Spurs played in Mexico City was on Dec. 14, 2019, with San Antonio winning, 121-119, in overtime.

Aside from the game in Mexico City, there will be one at the Alamodome, and two games in Austin.

"The way they [Spurs] painted it, to expand their fanbase," Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez said. "They want to be able to sell potentially to their Mexican fanbase, in Mexico City, in Monterrey, as well as their fanbase up the road in I-35 in the Austin corridor to potential ways to come for games."

"We also received a full-throated commitment from the Spurs that they are planning to stay here [San Antonio]. That this part of being successful in San Antonio is expanding that fanbase. Bringing in some different investors in terms of season ticket holders," Rodriguez said.