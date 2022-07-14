Spurs will be participating in the Jr. NBA League launch

Jr. NBA Leagues to start in 11 markets in November 2022 and kids will be getting Spurs-branded uniforms.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are helping young basketball players realize their hoop dreams, and with access to the best-in-class recreational basketball.

The National Basketball Association and Women’s National Basketball Association announced the launch of Jr. NBA Leagues - a national network of youth basketball leagues for boys and girls ages 6-14.

The program will tip off with leagues across 11 markets in the U.S. in November 2022 before expanding nationwide and San Antonio will be among the first to be a part of this effort.

Kids will be given team-branded uniforms, training opportunities, coaching development and more.

“The youth basketball ecosystem has experienced unique challenges over the past two-plus years, and we are committed to addressing those challenges with programs like Jr. NBA Leagues, which is the most expansive grassroots basketball initiative we’ve ever launched in the U.S.,” said NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Youth Basketball Development David Krichavsky. “We look forward to using the resources and expertise of the NBA, WNBA and our teams to support recreational and community-based youth basketball programs at a time when they need it most, while also enhancing the playing experience for hundreds of thousands of boys and girls."



The opportunities do not stop just for those who are looking to develop their basketball skills. High school students will receive the opportunity to enroll in a Jr. NBA Referee Development Program.

Aside from the team's participation, the Spurs have been doing their best to help the community.

They are taking part in the "Sports for Healing Fund" to support the Uvalde, Texas community following the tragic mass shooting event.

As well as revitalize basketball courts in San Antonio with a Silver and Black flare.