LOOK: Spurs' Wesley shows off new fiesta-themed uniforms

The Spurs will have a fiesta-themed alternate City Edition uniforms for the upcoming season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will have a handful of new uniforms to wear for the 2022-23 season and one include a fiesta-themed look.

The Spurs new City Edition jersey will feature the franchise's iconic fiesta colors made popular in the 1990s as well as a homage to the 1996 NBA All-Star Game in San Antonio.

And rookie Blake Wesley gave fans a look at the new threads on his social media.

Check out how they look which includes a No. 6 patch for NBA legend Bill Russell that all teams will showcase on uniforms, pink around the arms, teal as the base color, an orange waistband, a Spur on the shorts with white numbers and lettering.

As mentioned, these new uniforms will be among other new-look Spurs jerseys which will recognize Texas in their "SATX" Statement Edition uniforms and an ABA-inspired jersey.

The Spurs will also have the traditional white and black jerseys to wear on the court ahead of next season.

Also getting in the new jersey action, the Austin Spurs announced the team will have new-look fiesta-jerseys next season.

As for the new City Edition jerseys, they definitely will win fans over after a very big pushback on the team's new Statement Edition jerseys.