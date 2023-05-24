Spurs welcome KSL Resources' Kimberly Lewis as part of investor group

“We are excited to welcome one of San Antonio’s own to the Spurs investor group," said Spurs' Peter J. Holt.

SAN ANTONIO — One of San Antonio's own is joining the Spurs' investor group.

The Spurs announced that Kimberly Lewis, founder of investment management company KSL Resources, LLC, joined the Spurs investor group as a strategic partner. The transaction has closed and been approved by the NBA Board of Governors.

“We are excited to welcome one of San Antonio’s own to the Spurs investor group," said Peter J. Holt, SS&E managing partner said in a statement. "Kim Lewis' business acumen and deep-rooted knowledge of our community brings immeasurable value to our organization. We look forward to learning from her as we strive to strengthen our organization and embark on our shared mission of enhancing community impact. Together, we are committed to making San Antonio an even better community where everyone can thrive.”

Lewis is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of KSL Resources, a diversified investment management company and family office in San Antonio.

She is a Texas native and earned her bachelor’s in accounting from Texas A&M International University.

And she does her part to strengthen the San Antonio community.

She is a sponsor of The Charity Ball Association of San Antonio and has previously served as a board member for the Charity Ball Association and Respite Care of San Antonio.

“As a long-time resident of San Antonio, I am continuously inspired by the generosity and resilience of our community,” Lewis said. “Through my years of giving back, I understand the transformational power of investing in our city and the Spurs have made a profound impact on our community. It is an honor to join the investor group of this exceptional organization. I am eager to contribute to their continued success and to help further advance San Antonio in meaningful ways.”

Lewis is part of an influx of new partners to the NBA franchise.

Recently, Paul Viera, the founder of global investment firm EARNEST Partners, has joined the franchise's investor group as a strategic partner and a member of the board of managers.