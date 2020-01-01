SAN ANTONIO — WATCH HERE: Click below to launch KENS 5's Spurs game live stream!

FIRST QUARTER:

In the first four minutes, neither team claimed control as both sides looked to establish their dominance down low. Just two of the game's first 16 shots came from three-point range. The Warriors are known for shooting the trey and the Spurs have been shooting more of them recently. LaMarcus Aldridge had 4 points and an assist to help the Spurs to an 8-6 edge.

PREGAME:

They say you shouldn't count your chickens before they hatch, but this is a game the Spurs should probably win. San Antonio has wins in two of their last three games and excellent shooting has been a big reason for the success.

The Silver and Black have not been among the league's best teams when it comes to shooting the three-pointer, but that's changed recently. Forward/center LaMarcus Aldridge has extended his range, making 9 of 13 shots from downtown in the past three games. He drained a career-high five three-pointers in Saturday's 136-109 win over the Pistons.

RELATED: SPURS GAMEDAY: Silver and Black closing curtain on 2019 at home against last-place Warriors

RELATED: GAME BLOG: Spurs ride monster second half to 136-109 rout of Pistons

On Tuesday, the Spurs face an injury-depleted Warriors team that somehow has wins in four of its last five games. Still, Golden State will be without the Splash Brothers (Steph Curry and Klay Thompson), who will miss extended time with major injuries. New All-Star addition D'Angelo Russell will miss the game due to an illness.

Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. at the AT&T Center.