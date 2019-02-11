FINAL

Spurs 127, Warriors 110

Spurs win!!!

San Antonio's strong second-half performance cemented win No. 4 on the season against the Steph Curry-less Warriors.

---

An 8-2 run to start the quarter has given the Spurs even more of a cushion as they lead 105-88 with just over 10 minutes in the game.

---

San Antonio has its biggest lead of the night entering the fourth quarter, leading by 11 thanks to a better shooting mark from the field in third period, 63% to 53%. Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge have 21 and 20 points for San Antonio, respectively.

---

San Antonio's lead is back up to eight with 4:43 remaining in the quarter. LaMarcus Aldridge has been a huge part of San Antonio's effort to stay out front; he has 12 points in this quarter alone, and 20 for the game.

---

San Antonio and Golden State remain close on the scoreboard through the first 3-plus minutes of the third quarter, but Patty Mills continues to put on a show.

Second Quarter

Spurs 57, Warriors 55

It's turning out to be another high-scoring affair involving San Antonio, but they maintain a slight two-point edge over Golden State in California. The Spurs led by as much as seven in the quarter before the home team embarked on a 14-9 run to finish on a high note.

D'Angelo Russell and his 19 points leads all players through two quarters of play, and Golden State has had a better performance from 3-point land so far, but 15 free throw attempts for San Antonio compared to six for Golden State has helped keep the Spurs up.

---

With 5:07 remaining in the half, San Antonio is maintaining a seven-point lead and holding Golden State at bay. Patty Mills has 16 points now for the Silver and Black, who sport a 46% shooting mark from the field compared to the Warriors' 42%.

---

San Antonio is beginning to put some distance between itself and Golden State, starting the second quarter on a 10-5 run to increase their lead to six points. They lead, 39-33, with just over eight minutes remaining in the half.

Rudy Gay is already having himself a great night.

First Quarter

Spurs 29, Warriors 28

A 16-11 run over the closing minutes of the first quarter has the Spurs up by one over the Warriors. Patty Mills has tallied eight points, but Golden State's D'Agelo Russell had a massive first dozen of minutes on the floor with 14 points.

---

LaMarcus Aldridge leads the Spurs with six early points and five rebounds, but the team has sunk only 27% of its shots from the floor compared to 50% for the home team. Golden State leads by four with less than five minutes to go in the period.

---

It took five attempts for San Antonio to sink its first bucket of the night at Golden State, but they were able to close the small early gap and are tied with the Warriors, 9-9, with 6:52 to go in the game.

Pregame

San Antonio dropped its first game of the season Thursday night against the Clippers on the road after beginning the season with three straight wins, though they battled down to the end of a 103-97 loss.

Now, in the tail-end of their first back-to-back of the season, the Spurs (3-1) travel north to Golden State to take on a Warriors team without Steph Curry and Klay Thompson that has hobbled out to a 1-3 start. Defense remains a priority for the Silver and Black; they've given up at least 103 points in each of their first four games so far.