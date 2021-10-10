Spurs waive forward Aminu ahead of regular season start

The Spurs 2021-22 roster is now set.

SAN ANTONIO — In an expected move by the San Antonio Spurs, the team has waived forward Al-Farouq Aminu ahead of the start of the regular season.

The move was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania before the Spurs made their announcement Monday.

Aminu, who was part of the offseason trade between the Spurs and the Chicago Bulls involving DeMar DeRozan, played sparingly in the preseason in just one game, scoring five points in 10 minutes.

After waiving Aminu and recently Luka Samanic, San Antonio now has 16 players on their roster, including the maximum allowed 15 NBA players with guaranteed contracts and rookie Joe Wieskamp, who was signed to a two-way contract this summer.