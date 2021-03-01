Spurs face Jazz with chance to get back to .500

Coach Gregg Popovich confirmed before the game that Derrick White's injury is more than just preventative maintenance.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs are heading into another big game at the AT&T Center, this time against the Utah Jazz.

Coach Gregg Popovich confirmed before the contest that Derrick White's injury is more than just preventative maintenance.

"This is bad, bad luck for him and for our team. He actually sprained the same toe that he previously injured, rehabbed, and came back," Popovich said. "You can see it on film, he stubbed his toe, his shoe just hit directly into the ground, and he sprained the exact same toe, so we're gonna get it looked at tomorrow, and we'll go from there."

LaMarcus Aldridge remains out due to knee soreness that has caused him to miss three in a row now. That means big minutes for Jakob Poeltl against Rudy Gobert in a matchup between two big, traditional centers who got paid in the offseason.

Poeltl's deal at 3 years and $27 million will provide good value if he can be this team's starting center in the future and continue to provide two-way support. Gobert's deal was just a smidge larger at $205 million for 5 years. We'll see how much of a difference that $178 million makes.

The Spurs young guards will have their hands full with Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, and noted Spurs killer Jordan Clarkson off the bench.