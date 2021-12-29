Spurs vs. Heat could be postponed as Miami signs Austin Spur to help fill out roster

Aric Holman was given a 10-day contract, and the NBA has reportedly told Miami to sign more players from San Antonio's G League team to meet the 8 player minimum.

SAN ANTONIO — Tonight's game between the Heat and Spurs may be postponed, as Miami has signed a member of San Antonio's G League team and may need to sign more to meet the eight-player minimum.

The Heat are in a rough place between injuries and the coronavirus surge spreading through the NBA and the country. Miami had the minimum of eight players in their game last night, and with 11 players out tonight, they have signed Aric Holman of the Austin Spurs to a 10-day contract.

The Woj bomb announcing Holman's deal with the Heat said his best attribute today was driving distance.

The Miami Heat are signing C Aric Holman of the G-League Austin Spurs to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. His best attribute today? Driving distance. He's on his way to San Antonio to meet the Heat and help them have 8 active players to avoid a postponement vs. Spurs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2021

Holman could be the seventh player on an active roster of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, Omer Yurtseven, Marcus Garrett, and Kyle Guy. Still, the Heat would need to sign one more player before tipoff. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that Robinson is dealing with his own injury, and that "NBA basically has told Heat to take any three available players from G League Austin Spurs."

Here's where Heat-Spurs stands: NBA basically has told Heat to take any three available players from G League Austin Spurs. Heat also have injury concerns with Garrett (wrist), Robinson (chest, I believe, from early foul Tuesday). Talks ongoing. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 29, 2021

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported that the game at the AT&T Center could be postponed, which would be the tenth this NBA season and the first for San Antonio.

There is a chance - repeat, a chance - that Heat-Spurs won't be played tonight, source tells AP. Still very fluid based on whether Heat can fill roster or has more depletion. If it is called off, it would be postponement No. 10 in the NBA this season. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 29, 2021

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has drawn criticism for his handling of the recent surge in cases across the league. He recently said that they are not planning on pausing games on a large scale, and the league reduced the quarantine period for vaccinated players who get COVID-19 from ten days to six.

26 teams currently have players in health and safety protocols, and 17 of those teams have four players or more. The December surge, driven by the highly-contagious omicron variant, has left teams scrambling to put eight players on the court.