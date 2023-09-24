LOOK: Spurs' Victor Wembanyama visits and autographs one of his San Antonio murals

In a cowboy hat, Wemby shows up at one of his many San Antonio murals.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans have plenty of Victor Wembanyama murals to visit throughout the city.

However, his mural located at Southtown 101 got an extra touch as Wembanyama stopped by to check it out.

The mural was created by San Antonio artist Colton Valentine and it depicts Wemby showing off his immense wingspan and in his black Spurs uniform.

And Valentine got the gift of a lifetime as the rookie showed up in a cowboy hat to take a look at the artwork, snap photos with him, and thank him for the work.

And Wemby didn't stop there.

He autographed the mural and did a similar pose with his arms outstretched just like the mural.

If you'd like to visit it, the mural is located at Southtown 101 at 101 Pereida St., 78210.

It seems each week a new Wembanyama mural is springing up in San Antonio.

Recently, a new one features Wembanyama in the team's white jersey with his name painted behind him at Marks Outing on 1624 E. Commerce St., 78205.

It reflects the rookie's French roots with the Eiffel Tower and the country's flag on it complete with San Antonio's own Tower of the Americas.

There is another mural of him on the city's South Side at Rudy's Seafood as well as one at Tacos Al Carbón of him enjoying one of the food spot's tacos.

And if that isn't enough, Mudslingers Drive Thru Coffee has a drink inspired by Wembanyama called "The Alien", and there is even a hot dog fit for the 7-3 19-year-old courtesy of "El Weinecero" called "The Wembynaso."

San Antonio is definitely ready for the new Spurs season to start and for the Wembanyama era to begin.