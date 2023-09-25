Spurs' Wembanyama tours San Antonio; mingles with fans at sports bars

Wembanyama soaks in all San Antonio has to offer.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of the start of the 2023-34 San Antonio Spurs season, rookie Victor Wembanyama is making his rounds across the city he now calls home.

With a cowboy hat on and a big smile, the 19-year-old surprised fans at The Roo Pub. The same spot where the globe saw Spurs fans rejoice when the team won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery.

7’7” with the Lid. Welcome to The Roo Pub @VicWembanyamaFR pic.twitter.com/pSWekaR6PT — Chip Ingram (@Chip_Ingram) September 25, 2023

He also made a pit stop at SouthTown 101 to mingle with fans and take a look at the mural in his honor. He also autographed the mural and did a similar pose with his arms outstretched just like the mural.

But he didn't limit himself to the San Antonio sports bar scene.

Wembanyama toured the rich history of San Antonio by visiting the historic missions with his teammates.

And he got competitive on the ping pong table with a few games under the San Antonio highways.

Who are you taking on in a ping pong match? 🤔🏓 pic.twitter.com/EJ1O61G1Ap — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 23, 2023

With the start of his rookie season just weeks away, it was the perfect time to soak in his new home and meet with the Silver and Black faithful who'll be cheering him on as well as the team.

San Antonio is definitely ready for the new Spurs season to start and for the Wembanyama era to begin.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.