Spurs' Wembanyama helps propel 2023 NBA Draft to the most-viewed ever on NBA Social and App

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama helped break NBA viewing records at the 2023 NBA Draft.

The NBA announced that the 2023 NBA Draft was the most-viewed draft ever on NBA Social and the NBA App.

And helping that record tremendously was the Spurs' 19-year-old basketball star.

Wembanyama alone received 36 million video views. A first among draftees.

In addition, the league announced that the draft received 128 million video views, the most ever for a draft, and the NBA Instagram account generated the most video views on the platform on June 22.

He also added 234 thousand followers on Draft Night and has seen his total followership grow to more than two million up from 200 thousand just nine months ago.

The "Wemby effect" also impacted the NBA Draft overall.

The 2023 NBA Draft was the most-watched NBA Draft ever on any network – according to Nielsen. The first round averaged 4,928,000 viewers across ESPN and ABC, up 24 percent from last year’s first round on both platforms. It peaked with 6,085,000 viewers in the 8 p.m. ET quarter-hour.

And speaking of large numbers, there was a huge fan gathering for Wembanyama's San Antonio arrival following the draft.

Fans lined up to cheer and show their support for the Spurs' rookie and the following day, the team held a "Meet The Rookies" event along the Riverwalk packed with Silver and Black faithful.

"I have lots to do, but that's okay," said Victor Wembanyama. "It is all going to fit into the schedule. I have houses to visit to get comfortable installed in the city," he said.

And if that isn't enough, Wembanyama is receiving a huge San Antonio welcome on social media.

From the San Antonio Zoo to Whataburger, the local social media red carpet rolling out for the Spurs' newest basketball star.