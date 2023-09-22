Here's why Spurs' Victor Wembanyama's NBA 2K24 rating is the highest ever for a rookie

The Spurs rookie is being called a basketball video game "cheat code" on the court.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has been labeled as "generational," and "franchise."

He's also been called a basketball video game "cheat code" like a player virtual-created straight out of the video game NBA 2K24 with skillsets set to maximum.

That might be why the popular video game, NBA 2K24, gave him such a high rating for a rookie.

In case you didn't know, he is currently rated at an 84. That is a historic rating for a rookie.

It is even higher than LeBron James' rookie rating (78) when he entered the league.

But why that high rating?

Speaking with the "The Hoop Chat" show, NBA 2K's Ronnie 2K spoke about why the 19-year-old got an 84 rating.

"Wemby's (rating) is not only the highest rookie but the highest by a lot," he said. "So for him to be an 84 is a real statement that we're making that we think he is going to be really good. I'm excited."

Ronnie 2K noted Wembanayama's rating is higher than previous rookie sensations John Wall and Zion Williamson both with an 81 rating.

He went further saying that despite Wemby's performance at the 2023 NBA Summer League, he still earned that rating.

"An 84 is an amazing rating," he said.

However, Ronnie 2K believes Thunder's Chet Holmgren will beat out Wembanyama as the next NBA Rookie of the Year.

There is tremendous hype surrounding Wembanyama heading into the new season.