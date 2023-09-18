Spurs' Wembanyama is aiming to lead San Antonio to NBA postseason in rookie year

The Spurs rookie has a huge goal for the team next season: The playoffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is already known for his skillset on the court.

He can pass, shoot the ball, run the floor, score, and play stellar defense, and with his height and length, he has all the potential to become one of the greatest to play in the NBA.

But will he be able to put all that immense talent together to push the Spurs into the NBA postseason?

He certainly thinks so.

Recently, he spoke with French media via AFP about his rookie campaign and laid out a lofty goal: To see the Spurs make the playoffs next season.

"To qualify for the playoffs," he said.

Many do not believe the Spurs will make the West playoffs next season.

In fact, Las Vegas oddsmakers project the Spurs to own one of the worst records in the league with a win total of 28.5.

But will it be a total surprise if the team does solidify a playoff slot?

With Wembanyama, a bevy of young players ready to prove themselves on the court, and renewed confidence, the future is bright for the Spurs.

"I think it’s going to be scary. Defensively, it’s going to be hard to score against us. We are long. We’re pesky," Sochan said to For The Win.

"I think it’s going to be scary. Defensively, it’s going to be hard to score against us. We are long. We’re pesky."

With Wembanyama in a Spurs uniform, Sochan is right, the Spurs are scary and the rookie big man isn't letting the pressure of the massive hype bother him.

"I don't feel any pressure. These are stages that are part of the life of a basketball player," he said.

"When you have such high goals it's normal that there is so much attention, questions, and invasive people."

Patience will be key next season and moving forward.

However, with the future bright in San Antonio, a playoff appearance is not far out of reach.

San Antonio has a decent shot at making the NBA Play-In tournament this season and could shock the NBA and sneak into the postseason.

But if they do not, it won't be long before the Spurs are a perennial playoff team once again.

And Wembanyama is patient and believes another title might be in store for San Antonio.