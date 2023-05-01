Spurs' Vassell sidelined due to left knee surgery

Vassell will be out indefinitely to undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee the team announced.

The procedure will be performed by Dr. Riley J. Williams III at HSS in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Vassell will be out indefinitely.

The Spurs forward is having a career year in several statistical categories. He is averaging a career-high in points (19.4), field-goal makes (7.1) field goal attempts (15.9), three-point percentage (40%), assists (3.5), and steals (1.2) per game this season.

In his third season, Vassell has 254 career 3-pointers. The record for a Spur through his first three seasons is 308 by Davis Bertans.

The Spurs forward/guard did play versus the Nets on Jan. 2 logging 25 minutes and scoring 14 points. However, he sat out of the team's Wednesday night game versus the Knicks in Madison Square Garden and has played one game out of the team's last four outings.

Having Vassell undergo surgery is a wise decision for his long-term health and with the team currently at 12-25, it makes sense considering the team is likely not going to make a playoff appearance.

San Antonio is 4-5 without Vassell this season and will next face Detroit Friday night in the AT&T Center.