Eye of the tiger! Spurs' Vassell, Johnson gets ready for next season by entering the boxing ring

The new Spurs' season is months away, but Vassell and Johnson are getting ready early.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022 training camp is months away, but that doesn't mean Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are waiting until then.

The Spurs forwards recently went to Leija Boxing and Fitness owned by San Antonio's own boxing champ, Jesse James Leija, for a head start in their conditioning before training camp starts up in a few months.

Heading to Leija Boxing is a tradition with Spurs teams during the offseason.

All players go through Leija and his staff's intense conditioning programs to ensure they are at peak physical health before the start of the season.

And in case you didn't know, Leija shared that former Spur Matt Bonner is the hardest puncher he's trained during these team sessions, and that Manu Ginobili may have turned out to be an excellent boxer.

Take a listen to what Leija had to say about training the Spurs in the offseason during an interview with Locked On Spurs.

Expect Leija trainers to once again train the current and new Spurs in the coming months

And it is not just the boxing ring for offseason conditioning for Johnson. He recently took part in a run at the UTSA basketball gym while hooping in a pair of retro-San Antonio All-Star 1996 shorts.