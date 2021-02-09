WATCH: Spurs, UTSA basketball players compete on the court and put on a show

This was quite the show on the hardwood!

SAN ANTONIO — A few San Antonio Spurs players and members of UTSA Men's Basketball team met in the UTSA gym and from the looks of the video below, it was quite the show.

Spurs’ Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Drew Eubanks, and Lonnie Walker IV got in a run at the Convocation Center where Johnson brings his signature energy, Walker is attacking the rim.

Eubanks and Vassell are also throwing down big dunks!

The big highlight id when a UTSA player drops his defender to his knees, stares at him, and proceeds to take a jump shot.

You can check out the video highlights below:

Here's to hoping the players meet up again and maybe let fans inside to see them battle on the court once again.