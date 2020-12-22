Spurs exercise options on Lonnie Walker IV, Keldon Johnson, Luka Samanic

San Antonio continues to fine-tune its roster as the season opener looms.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs will be bringing back three of their youngest players after the organization announced Monday night it would exercise their team options.

The Silver and Black exercised their fourth-year option for Lonnie Walker IV, along with third-year options for Keldon Johnson and Luka Samanic—further solidifying their roster for the upcoming season, which begins with a Wednesday night road matchup against the Grizzlies.

Walker averaged 6.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while appearing in 61 games for San Antonio last season. Johnson is preparing for his second year with the team after averaging 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17 games with the Spurs last year, and 20-year-old Samanic will continue his young NBA career after appearing in three games for the Spurs last season.