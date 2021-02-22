Spurs update injury report, hold practice for first time since positive coronavirus tests postponed games

Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Derrick White, and Quinndary Weatherspoon are all unavailable due to the health and safety protocols.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs held their first practice in a week and announced their injury report following four positive coronavirus tests that kept the team in Charlotte and postponed their games.

DeMar DeRozan is not with the team after the passing of his father. Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Derrick White, and Quinndary Weatherspoon are all unavailable due to the health and safety protocols.

So who remains on the active roster? Luka Šamanić and Tre Jones were called up from the G league bubble where they were playing quite well. Here's the full list of players who should be available for Wednesday's game:

Available Spurs players in OKC:

- Murray

- Yak

- Lonnie

- Trey

- Eubanks

- Tre Jones

- Luka Samanic

- KBD

- Patty Mills

- LaMarcus Aldridge (maybe...team says his status will be updated tomorrow)



Buckle up, folks. — Evan Closky (@EvanClosky) February 22, 2021