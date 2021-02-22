Spurs update injury report, hold practice for first time since positive coronavirus tests postponed games

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs held their first practice in a week and announced their injury report following four positive coronavirus tests that kept the team in Charlotte and postponed their games.
DeMar DeRozan is not with the team after the passing of his father. Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Derrick White, and Quinndary Weatherspoon are all unavailable due to the health and safety protocols.
So who remains on the active roster? Luka Šamanić and Tre Jones were called up from the G league bubble where they were playing quite well. Here's the full list of players who should be available for Wednesday's game:
The Spurs will need eight players on the active roster in order to suit up. This should mean bigger roles for Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV, as well as guys like Šamanić and Trey Lyles who haven't gotten much playing time this year.