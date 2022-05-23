Spurs unveil three new secondary logos celebrating team's Texas legacy

This announcement is part of the team’s season-long celebration during the 2022-23 campaign to commemorate 50 years of Spurs basketball in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in San Antonio, and the party is starting up.

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Spurs have revealed three new secondary logos in an effort to expand their visual identity.

These new marks help broaden the team’s brand with three adaptable logos, while staying true to the Spurs' iconic legacy. This announcement is part of the team’s season-long celebration during the 2022-23 campaign to commemorate 50 years of Spurs basketball in San Antonio beginning in 1973.

Texas alternate logo

Modern yet minimal, this Texas crest connects fans across the globe to the heart of Texas.

SATX wordmark alternate logo

A shorthand for the city of San Antonio, this new letter mark highlights our hometown, region and state in just four letters.

SATX basketball alternate logo

Bold in black, this classic basketball badge adds a local edge to our on-court look.

The longstanding primary Spurs logo and icon featuring the classic spur design, as well the team’s global logo and wordmarks, will remain unchanged.

Fans can look forward to seeing these new marks in the future in team branding, uniforms and other activations. An initial selection of merchandise featuring the new marks is available now at spursfanshop.com.