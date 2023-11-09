Spurs set to unveil renovated basketball court at James A. Garrison District Park

This marks another community project completed as part of “Play ATX.”

SAN ANTONIO — For the second time, Spurs Give and the Austin Parks Foundation are teaming up to reveal a newly renovated basketball court for the Austin community.

Spurs Give and Austin Parks Foundation announced that they are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil a basketball court renovation at James A. Garrison District Park on Sunday, Sept. 17 as part of “Play ATX.”

San Antonio Spurs player and former Texas Longhorn Sir’Jabari Rice and Austin Spurs head coach Will Voigt will be on hand for the event as well as be a part of a basketball clinic with 50 youth athletes from nearby schools.

“Play ATX honors and celebrates Spurs fans in Austin by creating safe accessible spaces to play and heal,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment, in a release. “Thanks to help from our partners, this play space is one way of bringing collective impact to Austin where young people can grow as leaders and build their legacies on and off the court. We are committed to expanding our resources to provide further park renovations in the community.”

Aside from the renovated court, the Central Texas Food Bank will recognize Hunger Action Month by launching its new Mobile FARMacy unit as part of its “Food is Medicine” programming. The mobile unit will provide fresh produce, protein, and dairy items for up to 50 participating families. The Food Bank’s nutrition team will offer recipes and health tips and a benefits counselor will be on-site to help families apply for federal assistance.

In April 2023, "Play ATX" and Spurs Give donated nearly $500,000 to launch “Play ATX,” a multi-year program dedicated to renovating five parks and basketball courts across Austin.

This is part of the Spurs' efforts to expand its footprint along the San Antonio-Austin corridor as well as help the surrounding San Antonio communities like Austin improve community spaces.

“Austin Parks Foundation, alongside Austin Parks and Recreation, is grateful to continue this partnership with Spurs Give in amplifying the importance of community in our city's parks,” said Colin Wallis, CEO of Austin Parks Foundation. “We've already seen the positive impact that these court improvements have made in Dove Springs District Park and we are excited to see that impact extend to Garrison District Park."

The Spurs are also set to play two regular-season games in Austin during the 2023-24 season.