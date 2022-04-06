Spurs unveil newly renovated Spurs-themed basketball court at local youth organization

Karma Youth Empowered, Inc. received the renovated court, and Spurs point guard Tre Jones and the Coyote were there with the kids.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are giving back to the local community in a big way.

The Spurs recently unveiled a newly renovated Spurs-themed basketball court at local organization, Karma Youth Empowered, Inc. (Karma) as part of the team’s NBA Cares 75th Anniversary Live, Learn or Play initiative. The court was on display as youth basketball teams began their summer leagues. Spurs point guard Tre Jones and the Coyote were on hand during a community-wide celebration with food, music and family activities hosted by the Spurs and Karma.

In celebration of the NBA’s 75th season, the league worked with each NBA team to create and dedicate a Live, Learn and Play Center in their local communities. The Spurs and community partner, Frost Bank, added to the league’s contribution towards the project to renovate and build a new basketball court for youth who participate in programming at Karma.

“This is all surreal to me,” said Ron Hayes, CEO of Karma Youth Empowered, Inc. “For the gym and as an organization, I did not believe this could happen for us. I feel so blessed thanks to Spurs Give and the NBA. With this new court, our children can truly enjoy it for many years to come and their children to enjoy in the future as well!”

Karma is an organization focusing on youth of all ages within the downtown and southeastern areas of San Antonio. The organization aims to improve quality of life, develop character and expand opportunities for youth through activities that energize their mental, spiritual and physical development.

“We all play a role in giving our next generation of humans safe and fun places where they can thrive individually and together, which is something that everyone in our community deserves,” said Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Karma gives them the space to enjoy life today, while teaching them to become leaders through team sports and programming focused on overall health and wellbeing, education and workforce preparation.”

The new court is a part of continued support from the Spurs organization to Karma. In 2014, Spurs Give awarded Karma a $25,000 grant for roof repairs, lighting needs and HVAC updates. Karma has also hosted games and practices for Spurs Youth Basketball League.

“Alongside organizations like Karma, we can continue to harness the power of sports to make a lasting, positive impact in our city and beyond,” said Allen.

About Karma

The mission of Karma is to enhance the quality of life and expand opportunities for youth through activities that energize their mental, spiritual and physical development; to assist youth in order that they will seek success in life and to provide the most basic of all human needs - a sense of belonging.

