Spurs Give unveils 2021 collectible Fiesta medal

Preorders begin on Tuesday 12 p.m. and run through Tuesday, Feb. 2 only on The Spurs Fan Shop's website.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs and Fiesta combined?! If this isn't the most San Antonio-thing ever.

Nonprofit partner of Spurs Sports & Entertainment Spurs Give has unveiled the organization’s 2021 collectible Fiesta medal.

Crafted after the new 2020-21 City Edition Fiesta Jersey, we know Spurs fans will be "adding to cart" the second it drops.

Pre-orders begin on Tuesday at 12 p.m. and run through Tuesday, Feb. 2, only on The Spurs Fan Shop's website.

The medals costs $10 each and proceeds from the sale of the medals will support San Antonio’s youth through Spurs Give. The medals will also go on-sale at a later date while supplies last, according to the press release.