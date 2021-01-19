Spurs Give unveils 2021 collectible Fiesta medal

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs and Fiesta combined?! If this isn't the most San Antonio-thing ever.
Nonprofit partner of Spurs Sports & Entertainment Spurs Give has unveiled the organization’s 2021 collectible Fiesta medal.
Crafted after the new 2020-21 City Edition Fiesta Jersey, we know Spurs fans will be "adding to cart" the second it drops.
Pre-orders begin on Tuesday at 12 p.m. and run through Tuesday, Feb. 2, only on The Spurs Fan Shop's website.
The medals costs $10 each and proceeds from the sale of the medals will support San Antonio’s youth through Spurs Give. The medals will also go on-sale at a later date while supplies last, according to the press release.
