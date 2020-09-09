Spurs unveil 2020 Fiesta medal collection to support community youth programs

Five medals highlighting the Spurs and other teams are now on sale individually or as full sets.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Give, the nonprofit partner of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, has unveiled the organization’s 2020 collectible Fiesta medals.

Proceeds from the sale of the medals will support San Antonio’s youth through Spurs Give. This year's Fiesta was twice canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Spurs organization is encouraging fans to carry on the tradition of the city’s "Party with a Purpose."

The collectible set includes five medals, celebrating the San Antonio Spurs, San Antonio FC, The Coyote and Los Chimuelos de San Antonio.

The medals cost $10 each, and the full Silver and Black Family 5-Pack will be available for $45.

A Spurs 3-Pack also is available for the first time. It features a Spurs Lotería-themed medal, a medal highlighted by the state of Texas and retro Spurs colors, and an interactive Coyote medal for $30.

Fans who submit a photo of their 2020 medals and tag @SpursGive on social media will also be entered to win exclusive Spurs prizes, including an autographed team-signed basketball.