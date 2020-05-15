Stay at home with the Spurs: Watch all 20 Finals wins across their five championship seasons

Every NBA Finals game the Spurs won en route to their five titles from 1999 to 2014 will be aired in full on Fox Sports Southwest over the next month.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs won't be playing anytime soon, but you can still get your fix of San Antonio basketball and nostalgia as all of their championship runs will be aired in the next month.

Fox Sports Southwest has announced a schedule with every win for the Silver and Black in the NBA Finals in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. Games 4 and 5 of the Spurs' first title will air at 6 and 8 p.m. this Saturday night.

You can watch with a participating subscription on the Fox Sports Go app or website. Here's the full schedule provided by FSSW: