Spurs' Tre Jones puts on a show at pro-am tournament

SAN ANTONIO — Usually, during the NBA offseason, many players will participate in pro-am tournaments to show support for their home communities.

And San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones did just that.

Jones and his brothers recently took part in Minnesota's "Twin Cities Pro-Am" and gave the crowd a show.

Check out some of the highlights of Jones and "Team Tyus" in action including him defying gravity.

Today is all about SPEED @Tre3Jones pic.twitter.com/xOlHRAb6qA — Twin Cities Pro Am (@TwinCitiesProAm) July 14, 2022

The event definitely drew in the stars.

The pro-am was also attended by the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Thunder's Chet Holgrem.

Jones has always been sneaky athletic.

When he was playing with the G League's Austin Spurs, he showed he can fly with an incredible dunk.

It is expected that Jones will be given a larger role next season for San Antonio.

With Dejounte Murray traded to the Hawks, Jones has an opportunity to be the team's starting point guard.

Last season, he averaged 6.0 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 16.6 minutes per game.