Spurs' Tre Jones brings plenty of smiles to Methodist Children's Hospital

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones is going above and beyond for the San Antonio community this offseason.

Jones recently made a stop at San Antonio's Methodist Children's Hospital to visit with the kids in the hematology-oncology/stem cell transplant unit and bring them some smiles and brighten their day.

He played Spurs-themed bingo with them, snapped some photos, and they showed off their interests as well as assisted him with some Tik-Tok advice.

Jones has been busy this summer.

He recently proposed to his long-time girlfriend, took part in revealing a renovated Spurs-themed court in San Antonio and celebrated Father's Day 2022 the best way he could.

And he isn't the only Spur keeping the community in mind.