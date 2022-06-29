x
Go Spurs Go!

Spurs' Tre Jones brings plenty of smiles to Methodist Children's Hospital

Jones paid a visit to the children in the hematology-oncology/stem cell transplant unit.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones is going above and beyond for the San Antonio community this offseason.

Jones recently made a stop at San Antonio's Methodist Children's Hospital to visit with the kids in the hematology-oncology/stem cell transplant unit and bring them some smiles and brighten their day.

He played Spurs-themed bingo with them, snapped some photos, and they showed off their interests as well as assisted him with some Tik-Tok advice.

Jones has been busy this summer.

He recently proposed to his long-time girlfriend, took part in revealing a renovated Spurs-themed court in San Antonio and celebrated Father's Day 2022 the best way he could.

And he isn't the only Spur keeping the community in mind.

Overseas, Jakob Poeltl hosted a basketball camp for kids in Austria and Lonnie Walker IV spent time at Lanier High School to encourage the kids to make education their focus.

