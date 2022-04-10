Spurs training camp: Sochan talks his NBA debut and gets called 'sprinkles'; Jones discusses Vassell, Sochan's development and more

Jones is liking what he is seeing from Sochan and Vassell's individual development.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs opened up their 2022 training camp and following Tuesday's camp, rookie Jeremy Sochan and Tre Jones spoke on a few topics.

Sochan discusses his NBA debut versus Houston, learning about the rigors of the NBA, and his development. His session also gets crashed by teammate Keldon Johnson who calls him "sprinkles."

Jones touched on Sochan's early development, his impressions of Devin Vassell, how the team is still a work in progress, playing against fellow Duke alum Paolo Banchero on Thursday and more.

Here's what the Spurs had to say and more courtesy of the Spurs.

SOCHAN

"I think it was good for us to go out and play. There's some things we have to work on," said Sochan about the Spurs' preseason-opener loss to the Rockets. "There's a few things we did well. It was good."

JONES

"It definitely wasn't a pretty first preseason game," Jones said. "But there is a lot to build on. We didn't really necessarily run any offense. There's a lot of defensive things we're trying to put in. A lot of offensive things we're trying to put in."

The Spurs will face the Magic Thursday night at home for preseason game No. 2. The team is 0-1 in the preseason.