Spurs training camp: Richardson on the team playbook, Poeltl gives his impressions of Roby, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs opened up their 2022 training camp, and following Wednesday's camp, Josh Richardson and Jakon Poeltl spoke.

Richardson talked about the team's mood following the blowout preseason loss to Houston, the playbook with so many new faces, his thoughts on the Uvalde, Texas shooting and more.

Poeltl talked about how the team is still a work in progress, gave his impressions of Jeremy Sochan, and Isaiah Roby, the upcoming team reunion with former team coach Will Hardy and much more.

Here's what the Spurs had to say, and more, courtesy of the Spurs.

POELTL

"It's still a work in progress. I think we just have a bunch of guys that have great character. A couple of funny guys," Poeltl said about the team. "It just kind of works. I think it comes down to the individual characters. Some of us have been here for a couple of years. We just try to be as inclusive as possible and bring the guys together."

RICHARDSON

"First game and we can't really overreact to that," Richardson said about the team's preseason loss to the Rockets. "We came in and got in a tough practice yesterday but the mood is good because we're competitors."

The Spurs will face the Magic Thursday night at home for their preseason home-opening game. The team is 0-1 to start the preseason.