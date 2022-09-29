Spurs training camp: McDermott glad to be back healthy, Richardson anticipates a big year for Vassell and more

The pair of NBA veterans ready to have a leadership role with the young Spurs players.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs opened up their 2022 training camp and following Wednesday's training camp session, Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott spoke on several topics.

Richardson touched on being a veteran leader on a young team, gave his thoughts on Josh Primo, Brett Brown back in San Antonio, and much more.

McDermott spoke about getting sidelined last season with injuries, his thoughts on Josh Primo and Tre Jones' development, and more.

Here's what the Spurs' veterans had to say and more courtesy of the Spurs.

RICHARDSON

"I probably say Devin [Vassell]. I think Keldon [Johnson] took a big step last year and I think he's going to take another step this year but I think people are going to get to see what Devin can do a little bit more this year," Richardson said. "With the ball in his hands and seeing how much of a versatile game he has."

MCDERMOTT

"Josh Primo, obviously, he's had a huge summer," McDermott said. "He going to be ready to go. I think it's going to be a huge year for him. His body looks great. He looks a lot more confident."

"And then Tre [Jones] the same goes for him," added McDermott. "He's seeing the floor really well and he's not hesitating on shooting the threes."

The Spurs will get their 2022 preseason slate started Sunday versus the Houston Rockets.