Spurs trade Josh Richardson to Pelicans at the deadline for Devonte' Graham and multiple draft picks

San Antonio will reportedly get back four second-round picks from New Orleans, adding to a treasure trove of future picks as they rebuild.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs made another move at the deadline, sending Josh Richardson to the New Orleans Pelicans for Devonte' Graham and four second round picks.

The 29-year-old shooting guard adds valuable shooting and a veteran presence to the Pelicans, and San Antonio adds to their growing treasure trove of draft capital. The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to report the deal.

Graham has played in 53 games off the bench for New Orleans this season, averaging about 5 points and 2 assists while shooting 35% from three. The 27-year-old point guard averaged 18 points and 7.5 assists in his second NBA season with the Hornets a few years ago. He should have more opportunity with the Spurs than he did in New Orleans, and has two years left on his deal.

Spurs GM Brian Wright has been busy, also sending Jakob Poeltl to Toronto in the early morning hours in exchange for a Khem Birch, a lightly-protected first-round pick and two future seconds. Richardson came over from the Celtics in the Derrick White trade last year.

It's part of a larger trend over the past few seasons as San Antonio has pivoted to a full rebuild, sending out talented players to grow the future prospects for a team that hasn't been a contender in several years.

It started when Kawhi Leonard forced his way out of San Antonio, traded to the Raptors along with Danny Green for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a pick that turned into Keldon Johnson. San Antonio hasn't won a playoff series since that happened.

The Spurs have now sent out DeRozan, Bryn Forbes, Drew Eubanks, Jock Landale, Derrick White, Thad Young, Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, and Josh Richardson. In return they acquired Romeo Langford, Graham, first-round picks that turned into Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, five future first-rounders, two first-round pick swaps, and 10 second-round picks.

San Antonio was basically able to turn Derrick White into Langford, Wesley, Graham, a 2028 first-round pick swap with the Celtics, and four second rounders from the Pelicans.