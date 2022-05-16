Spurs' Tony Parker's race horse, 'Infinity Nine,' wins French 1000 race

The Spurs great compared winning the race to winning titles with San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — It seems everything San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker touches turns into a winner.

With the Spurs, he helped propel the team to four of five NBA titles, and now in retirement, he is winning on the horse track.

After his time in the NBA, Parker took a dive into horse racing, and his thoroughbred, a Mangoustine aptly named "Infinity Nine" after his Spurs jersey number, won the recent French 1000 Guineas, which is the first leg of France's version of the Triple Crown.

"It is enormous; it is like living a dream," said Parker to the French website RFI. "I have won a leg of the Triple Crown for the fillies inside a year of getting involved. Some people own horses for 30 years and never enjoy these moments."

So just how tremendous was this win for Parker?

He admits it is equivalent to the same rush he felt when he won titles with the Spurs.

And like his four NBA title rings, he knows wins like this do not come often.

"I am going to enjoy this moment because you never know -- it may not happen again," Parker added.

Parker says he got inspired to own horses after living in Texas for so long. And once he retired, he knew what he was going to do.

"I always said when I retired, I mean my sporting career, I would buy horses," he said. "Living in Texas when I was playing, I was surrounded by horses. There were ranches everywhere. It gave me the appetite to become involved."

Aside from horse racing, Parker remains busy in retirement.

He is active in the World Series of Poker, and recently, announced his private pop culture collection will be on display in San Antonio soon.

Hopefully, Parker can continue his success on the horse racing track. The next leg of France's Triple Crown is the "Royal Ascot" race.