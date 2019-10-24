SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have announced new details for the home game honoring Tony Parker on November 11.

The Spurs take on the Grizzlies at the AT&T Center at 6:30 that night, but the postgame ceremony will make the evening special. The Spurs will officially retire Tony Parker's number 9 jersey. The ceremony will air live on FOX Sports Southwest and on the FOX Sports app.

All fans in attendance will receive an exclusive commemorative Tony Parker shirt and Fanbangos courtesy of H-E-B and SWBC, the team announced Thursday. In addition, a nine-piece art exhibit will be on display in the arena. The collection, commissioned for Tony Parker's jersey retirement, includes pieces from local and French artists.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs will warm up in special Tony Parker shooting shirts before the game and special Tony Parker items will be on sale at the Spurs Fan Shop. Fans can also take photos at special displays at the AT&T Center's east entrance, plaza level and balcony level. The Spurs are encouraging fans to share their favorite Tony Parker memories using the hashtag #MerciTony.

The San Antonio Spurs are 1-0 after an opening night win over the New York Knicks. Game 2 of the season is Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game against the Washington Wizards on KENS 5, the official TV station of the Spurs.

RELATED: Pop starts historic 24th season as Spurs coach with 120-111 win over Knicks

RELATED: The Spurs regular season tip-off special | The Big Fundamental Podcast

RELATED: Spurs and guard Dejounte Murray agree to four-year contract extension

RELATED: Survey: Gregg Popovich named best NBA coach