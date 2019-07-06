SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will play the Phoenix Suns in Mexico City on December 14. The game will be 30th NBA game played in Mexico City since 1992.

This is the sixth time the Spurs have played against another NBA team in Mexico.

The NBA Mexico City Games 2019 will also include a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons on December 12.

Ticket sales for both games have not yet been announced.

Both games can be seen live on ESPN Deportes, Televisa, and NBA League Pass in Mexico.