SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans can get their first look at the team's newcomers and returning favorites at a free event next month.

The San Antonio Spurs are inviting fans to the AT&T Center for the 2018 Silver & Black Open Scrimmage on Wednesday, October 3 at 7 p.m.

The scrimmage will tip off at 7 p.m. and $1 draft beer and $1 soda will be available at select locations. Fans can also take 25 percent off in the Spurs Fan Shop. Special ticket offers available exclusively at the 2018 Silver & Black Open Scrimmage will also be featured.

The free event will have open seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open to the public at 6 p.m., and parking at the AT&T Center will also be free. Fans unable to attend the scrimmage can watch the event streamed live on the Spurs Facebook page.

The Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves for the regular season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Individual and season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available at all levels. For more information, visit the Spurs ticket website.

