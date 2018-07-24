Calling all South Texas sneakerheads!

The Spurs announced their second annual Sneaker Jam, which will be held September 9. The event will include dozens of vendors and customizers showing off the latest in sneaker and fashion trends.

Patrons are encouraged to bring some of their sneakers, as there will be opportunities to buy, sell and trade sneakers at the show. The first 500 guests will receive an exclusive poster. There will also be a drawing to win customized kicks from shoe artist Jake Danklefs.

The event will be held on the AT&T Center floor and will feature photo opportunities with Spurs memorabilia and other unique items. A Spurs player will make an appearance and the team will have special giveaways at the event, although exact details are not yet known.

Tickets for the Spurs Sneaker Jam are $15 and include a game ticket for the September 30 preseason contest against the Miami Heat. Ticket prices will go up on the day of the event. You can buy your tickets online here. Parking for the event is free.

