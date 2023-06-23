Spurs tipoff Las Vegas Summer League play vs. Hornets

Spurs will play five games this July at the Las Vegas Summer League and will likely be the debut of Victor Wembanyama.

SAN ANTONIO — It won't be a long wait to see the San Antonio Spurs back on the court.

The NBA announced the NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 schedule taking place from July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The Silver and Black will be playing four games with a fifth game to be announced at a later date.

They tipoff play versus the Hornets on July 7 at 8:00 P.M CDT.

They will also have dates against the Trail Blazers on July 9 at 7:00 PM CDT, the Wizards on July 11 at 9:30 P.M. CDT, and the Pistons on July 14 at 7:30 PM CDT.

It will also mark the first time the 2023 NBA Draft's No. 1 pick, Victor Wembanyama, will play for the Spurs.

Wembanyama has made it clear he will be playing in the Summer League. It is a question of how much he will play with a very hectic summer schedule which includes playing for Team France in August.

It will also be the first time seeing Wembanyama play against his fellow draft class members such as Hornets' Brandon Miller and Blazers' Scoot Henderson.

All 76 games of the 11-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNews) or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App or NBA App.

In the 18th NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, all 30 NBA teams will play at least five games each. Each team will play four games from July 7-14. After each team plays four games, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs and participate in the semifinals on Sunday, July 16 (4 p.m. ET on ESPN and 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2). The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on Monday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The four playoff teams will be determined by winning percentage in each team’s first four games, with tiebreak criteria available here. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either Saturday, July 15, or Sunday, July 16.

The Spurs will also be taking part in the California Classic Summer League from July 3-5 in Sacramento.